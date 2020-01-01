Olunga’s wait for goal goes on as Kawasaki Frontale beat Kashiwa Reysol

The Kenyan and teammates suffered yet another defeat as Japanese league picks speed after the July resumption

Harambee Stars striker Michael Olunga failed to score again as Kashiwa Reysol registered a straight third loss on Saturday.

Olunga and Reysol were tormented by Kawasaki Fontale at Kawasaki Todoroki Stadium as they lost 3-1.

It was the third match for the J2 League 2019 title winners since the resumption of the Japanese league after losing initial matches to Tokyo FC and Yokohama FC.

A double from Akihiro Lenaga, in the 40th and in the 42nd minutes, was enough to ensure Kawasaki Frontale went to the half-time break with a clear lead. Kyohei Nabarizato, incidentally, was the provider of both assists.

Kawasaki Frontale scored the third goal seven minutes after the resumption of the second half through Leandro Damiao to ensure Olunga and his company were not going back home to Sankyo Frontier Kashiwa with any points.

Hiroto Goya scored Kashiwa Reysol’s lone goal four minutes after Damiao’s to deny the home side a clean sheet.

The win took Kawasaki Frontale to the top of the table with 10 points after four matches played. Olunga and Kashiwa Reysol dropped to the 14th position as they find the top-flight journey rather tough at this point.

In another Saturday match, Oita Trinita drew 1-1 against Vissel Kobe. There will be seven matches scheduled to be played on Sunday as the league gathers speed following a suspension that saw it halt matches for close to four months.

A win for Sagan Tosu against Sanfrecce Hiroshima will see them go ahead of Kashiwa Reysol on four points against the latter’s three.

The matches are being played behind closed doors as a measure to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

Olunga opened his maiden J1 League campaign with a double for Kashiwa Reysol against Consadole Sapporo on February 22.

The former and Thika United star had expressed fear his form might go down when football activities were suspended.

“I had scored against Gamba Osaka in the J-Cup and then scored in the first league match of the season and then the games were stopped,” Olunga explained in an earlier interview.

“With that form, I was looking to be among the top scorers in the league here and also positively influence the 2021 qualifiers.”

Kashiwa Reyol’s next match will be against Shonan Bellmare on July 18.