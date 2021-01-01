Olunga sends plea to President Kenyatta over sports suspension

The head of state took the radical steps of halting football activities in a bid to tame the rising numbers of Covid-19

Kenya international Michael Olunga has sent a pleading message to President Uhuru Kenyatta asking him to review his order suspending sports activities in the country.

The head of state stopped all sporting activities amid the rising number of coronavirus cases, but Olunga wants the order reconsidered in order to help the Harambee Stars players keep fit ahead of the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

"I hope the order is not going to affect the level of the players in terms of the physical aspect of the game as the qualifiers are coming very soon," Olunga told Goal.

"Let the president take into consideration the players' livelihoods since the suspension of soccer will be a big blow to the players. If it remains suspended, it means they will play the qualifiers without the required match fitness.

"These qualifiers will require that every player should be on top form and that means the government and the stakeholders must come together and ensure sports resume."

Olunga, however, said the Harambee Stars have a chance of progressing from the qualifying group that consists of Rwanda, Mali and Uganda.

"It is going to be a different competition altogether since the magnitude of the competition is much bigger than the Afcon qualifiers," the Al Duhail SC centre-forward added.

"Each of the players know the seriousness the games need but the challenge is now on the order of the president banning sports activities.



"Looking at our group, I can say we have got a chance as some are East African teams. They know us and we know them so I believe that good tactics and selection of the players by the coach will help us fight competently in the qualifiers."

Olunga was not part of the team that played against Togo in the last Group G African Cup of Nations qualifier but he said he was impressed by the current composition of the team.

"Finishing with a win against Togo makes me believe that it gave everyone confidence before the next [World Cup qualifiers] games," Olunga said in an earlier interview.

"We also displayed a good game against Egypt but we were unlucky not to win.

"I also believe the competition in the team is very stiff and that everyone is up to the task."

The World Cup qualifiers will begin in June as Kenya's rivals will be looking to win maiden slots in the global competition.