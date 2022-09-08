Olunga scores first hat-trick this season as Al Duhail claim win over Qatar SC to go second

The 28-year-old Harambee Stars attacker has now scored five goals in the six top-tier matches played

Kenya international Michael Olunga scored a hat-trick as Al Duhail defeated Qatar Sporting Club 3-0 in the Qatar Stars League match staged at Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Stadium on Wednesday night.

Having scored two goals in the team's previous five matches, the towering striker - who scored 24 league goals last season from 20 games, was definitely keen on getting his name on the scoresheet.

The 28-year-old needed just four minutes to put his team in front. He received a great pass in the danger zone and managed to beat the custodian before hitting the back of the net.

In the 42nd minute, the hosts had another opportunity to double their advantage. The visitors conceded a penalty and the former Gor Mahia man rose to the occasion, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way.

Al Duhali would have scored more goals in the first 45 minutes but failed to capitalise on the numerous chances created.

In the 65th minute, Qatar SC had a chance to get their way back into the game when they won a penalty. They, however, failed to capitalise on the situation as Bashar Resan failed to hit the target.

Less than a minute later, they were punished for not capitalising on that golden chance. Olunga received an inch-perfect pass from Khalid Mohammed and the Harambee Stars striker composed himself before getting his first hat-trick of the season.

Olunga is now second in the top scorers' chart with five goals, one less than the Angola and Al-Wakrah attacker Gelson Dala.

After the win, Al-Duhail are second on the table with 13 points after four wins, a draw and a loss.

Al Arabi are currently leading the race for the title with 15 points having collected five wins and a loss. The third position is occupied by Al Wakra who have secured 12 points.