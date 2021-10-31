Olunga scores again as Al Duhail SC down Qatar SC in comeback win

Kenya international Michael Olunga scored the winning goal as Al Duhail SC came from behind to beat Qatar SC 2-1 in a Qatar Stars League match on Saturday.

It was the visiting Kings who took the lead in the 15th minute courtesy of Javi Martinez but Duhail levelled through Nam Tae-hee in the 38th minute before Olunga scored the winner in the 46th minute at Thani Bin Jassim Stadium.

Duhail, who were seeking to get their seventh win in the top-flight this campaign, started the game pressing their opponents and they should have scored in the 11th minute when Al Moez Ali set up Olunga, but the lanky Harambee Star hit the woodwork.

However, four minutes later, Duhail were punished for missing that chance as Martinez evaded his markers with a clever chip before slotting the ball past goalkeeper Mohamed Al Bakry.

With seven minutes left to the half-time break, Duhail moved level after a good move from the right initiated by Sultan Al Brake set up Abdullah Al Ahrak.

After receiving the ball, Al Ahrak delivered a cross that found the unmarked Nam Tae-hee and he did not make a mistake, beating Qatar goalkeeper Jasem Al-Hail with a cool finish.

A minute after the resumption, Duhail took the lead when Olunga turned behind defenders to neatly finish a cross from Bassam Al Rawi with his left foot and the goal turned out to be the winner.

The 27-year-old Olunga has now scored 10 goals this campaign from six appearances and has raked in 494 minutes. He was also on target in the team's last match as they beat Al-Shamal 1-0.

Duhail coach Luis Castro expressed his happiness after picking up maximum points from the tough fixture.

“Al Duhail controlled the match completely in the first and second half except for the last ten minutes in the half where Qatar tried to score which is normal when you are a loser,” Castro told the club’s official website after the game.

“Our team presented a good match and we cannot say we presented an amazing match, we had 17 opportunities to score and we were able to score only twice, and I wished to score more than two goals.

“Qatar team was able to close its back area, so our passes were slow, and we had to play a lot in the midfield area waiting for the opponent team to attack, but our team was able to achieve victory, congratulations to Duhail players, and now we have to take rest and prepare for the upcoming match.”

The victory left Duhail second on the 12-team table with 21 points from eight matches, three points behind leaders Al Sadd.

Olunga and Duhail will next face Xavi’s Al Sadd in a league match at Thani Bin Jassim Stadium on Wednesday.