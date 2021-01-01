Olunga on target as Al-Duhail SC beat Al Rayyan in Qatar league

The Harambee Stars forward came on as a second-half substitute to notch the second goal and give his team all the points

Kenya international Michael Olunga helped Al-Duhail SC to a 2-0 win against Al Rayyan in a Qatar Stars League match played at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium on Sunday.

The towering striker scored in the 73rd minute, after Duhail had taken a deserved lead in the 37th minute courtesy of Ian Mohammad, to help his side keep their second spot on the 12-team table.

Duhail, who lost to Egypt’s Al Ahly 1-0 in the Fifa Club World Cup 2020 on February 4 at the Education City Stadium, were the better side in the match as they knew a win will help them cut the lead of run-away leaders Al Sadd to 13 points.

After a cagey start to the first half, Duhail managed to settle down but they were forced to wait until the 37th minute when Mohammad powered home with his left foot, which beat Saj Al Hajiri in Rayyan goal.

Duhail went into the break leading 1-0 and on resumption, they continued to pile pressure but missed a golden opportunity when Mohammed Muntari failed to connect with a well-delivered cross, with only the keeper to beat.

Muntari was again provided with another chance to make it 2-0 for the home team but he headed wide, after being teed up by Edmilson Junior from the right wing.

Olunga then came on in the 56th minute and his first touch could have given Duhail the second goal but Rayyan's Dame Traore reacted quickly to stop him from pulling the trigger with his left foot.

But it did not take long as Olunga finally scored the second goal in the 73rd minute, this time around finishing off a well-laid pass from Junior, who had done the donkey work of dancing past Rayyan’s rearguard.

The former Gor Mahia striker could have added his second, as he raced clear onto another through-ball from Junior, but his final effort was weak and could not trouble Rayyan’s custodian.

Duhail then held on to the two-goal cushion to snatch maximum points which have now seen them reach 31 points from 16 matches, while Al Sadd are top on 44 points from 16 matches.

Olunga’s Duhail will now shift their focus to the Qatar Cup where they are scheduled to take on Al-Gharafa on February 18.