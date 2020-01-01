Olunga: Kenya is one of the weakest teams in World Cup qualifying group

The former Gor Mahia striker reveals his intentions to help the East African country reach the World Cup

Kenyan international Michael Olunga has stated his main aim is to help Harambee Stars play in the World Cup finals for the first time in history.

The towering striker is well aware have never featured in the competition but he now feels they have a good chance to play at the finals if they remain dedicated.

Kenya under coach Francis Kimanzi will face neighbours , Mali and Rwanda in Group E of the African qualifiers for the Fifa 2022 World Cup.

More teams

“Every single player dreams of playing in the World Cup,” Olunga is quoted by Fifa.com. “If you look at these teams, Uganda and Mali were at the 2019 , and they progressed to the Round of 16, too, while we were eliminated after the group stage. If you look at it that way, we are one of the weaker teams in the group.

“But football is changing and each and every one has the opportunity to play home and away, so you have the same advantages as your opponents in a sense.

“It’s all about trying to work hard, taking advantage of when you play your home games and finding ways to get results, and sometimes you need a little bit of luck. You can’t depend on luck. We will work hard and try to give it a good push."

Article continues below

Olunga, who features for Kashiwa Reysol in the J1 League in , is optimistic about the overall future of the development of Kenyan football, too.

“Kenyan football has really improved over the past few years," he said. "The last time [before 2019] that Kenya participated in the Africa Cup of Nations was in 2004. It took us 15 years to get back to the continental showpiece. There was a big gap.

"There has been a change of leadership and now the new regime is trying to bring in new ideas and train the coaches more and bringing in a new aspect of the game. I believe they have really transformed Kenyan football, even though we’re still not where we’d like to be by 2020. We can see positive growth. I believe we have a great future.”