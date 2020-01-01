Olunga is above Asian league standards and should be in Europe - Omollo

The tactician claims the Kenyan international need to show his worth in a better competitive league

Harambee Stars striker Michael Olunga can prove how good he is when he plays for top European leagues, Posta head coach Sammy Omollo has stated.

Omollo says 's number one striker can test his capabilities against the intensities of European competitions and see if he can find the back of the net as he is doing in .

Olunga finished with 27 goals last season as Kashiwa Reysol clinched the J2 League title and got promoted to the J1 competition.

The former Thika United striker has already opened his goal account in Japan's top-tier as he enjoys two goals from the opener against Consadole Sapporo on February 22.

In the J League Cup, he scored against Gamba Osaka on February 16.

“[Michael] Olunga is doing better but to know how good a player is, he must play in Europe,” Omollo told Goal.

“European competitions are intensive compared to Asian leagues. I have played in Asia and I can tell you, yes, there is good football but the intensity is low and cannot be compared to the European one.

“Olunga is doing well but I would want a player of his calibre to grace European leagues. He is ready and he is above Asian competition.”

In 2018, when Olunga was playing for in , he scored five goals where three came against Las Palmas in a contest and two on his debut against Ripoll in a friendly.

Omollo, who played for and between 1996 and 2001, said he would like to see how Olunga would fare on the same stages where McDonald Mariga, Victor Wanyama and Dennis Oliech were.

The trio played in the Champions league where Mariga lifted the trophy with Milan in 2010 while Wanyama reached the final stage with Hotspur last season.

At Auxerre in , Oliech competed in Europe's top competition during his 2007-12 stint.

“I would love to see how he takes on a challenge that comes with a league of the European calibre. I want to see him perform where [McDonald] Mariga, [Victor] Wanyama and [Dennis] Oliech performed,” explained Omollo.