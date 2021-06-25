Olunga: Harambee Stars and Al-Duhail star comes to Matasi's rescue

The forward also paid the medical bills of 30 patients at the Kakamega Referral Hospital after helping his national teammate

Kenya international Michael Olunga has come to the aid of his national teammate Patrick Matasi who was asking for help to settle the bills after being involved in an accident.

The goalkeeper was involved in a road accident at Kapsabet on his way to Nairobi from Kakamega on June 1.

Goal understands the former Posta Rangers and AFC Leopards custodian was traveling alongside his wife and family members in a Toyota Vitz but it rolled several times after hitting a pothole and burst the rear tire.

The 33-year-old was treated and discharged but his wife had to undergo an operation after breaking her leg. The child was also admitted with serious injuries.

It is for this reason the St. George player asked for help to settle the accumulating bills.

The 27-year old Al-Duhail striker has now come out to help the goalkeeper.

"The Michael Olunga Foundation in collaboration... [on Thursday] joined hands at the Kakamega Referral Hospital to assist in clearing the medical bills for the Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi," Olunga posted on his social media platforms.

"Both Patrick's wife and son had to undergo various surgeries that had the family accrue medical bills here and there. Matasi however was discharged a day after the accident.

"The family is now in recovery and hopefully by your prayers and ours, their lives will regain normalcy."

It was not only Matasi who benefitted from the kind gesture from the towering Kenya striker.

"Alongside this, we were also glad to assist in paying the bills for the other 30 patients at the Kakamega Referral Hospital," the statement added.

"In conclusion, I would like to express many thanks to the hospital admin... the County government of Kakamega... and our various teams for the effort."

Matasi is one of the most established Kenyan goalkeepers having played in the Kenyan Premier League and for the Harambee Stars.

Article continues below

He also played for AFC Leopards, Posta Rangers, and Tusker in the top-flight before he was signed by the Ethiopian side in 2018.

He was the number one goalkeeper when Kenya fought for a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations slot and was used prominently during the finals in Egypt.

Matasi made his debut for the national team in 2017 and has so far featured in 27 games for the Harambee Stars, including the Cecafa finals when Kenya lifted the trophy under Paul Put.