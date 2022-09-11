Olunga: Fans defend Kenya and Al Duhail striker after spat with popular musician Jua Cali

The local singer insinuated the Qatar league is low-grade which the forward’s supporters did not take lightly

Fans rose up in arms to defend Kenya striker Michael Olunga after popular artist Jua Cali took a jibe at him following his first hat-trick of the season.

The former Kashiwa Reysol forward scored a hat-trick as Al Duhail defeated Qatar Sporting Club 3-0 in the Qatar Stars League on September 9. In response, Cali stated that Olunga is playing with clueless players, and that attracted a reaction from the player and fans.

In his response to Cali’s tweet, Olunga shared a video where the musician is mocked for the kind of music he has been releasing.

"Look at that league keenly and you will realise it has a lot of superstars in it," Wesley said in defense of the Harambee Stars captain.

"Jua Cali, it is only you who listens to your songs because they are useless," Edgar Wangula reacted.

"Cali, can you try to play even in the Koth Biro tournament." Papa Wa Roma stated in his sarcastic reply to the artiste.

Koth Biro is a popular annual tournament that is hosted at Umeme Grounds in Ziwani Estate and mostly features teams from Eastlands in Nairobi.

"This man is pocketing a huge sum of money and here you are taking a jibe at him," Ekeno Ke said. "I am sorry for you."

However, certain fans were in agreement with Cali and even one urged Olunga to consider playing for Qatar.

"Switch nationality to Qatar and become the first Kenyan to play in the World Cup. Where Kenya is now, it is not possible to play in Afcon again," said Musa Dida.

"Just look at the goalkeeper and the third goal and realise that indeed this is a league of clueless players," Stanslas Kagwa reacted.

"Honestly, Cali did not mean to attack Olunga. It is only that he did not put his statement in the right way," offered Onsembe.

Last season, Olunga scored 24 goals and won the top scorer award in the league, and also managed the most goals in the AFC Champions League, where he found the back of the net nine times.