Olunga fails to score as Al Duhail SC suffer defeat against Al-Wakrah

Kenya striker Michael Olunga featured for the entire 90 minutes but he could not prevent Al Duhail SC from suffering a 4-1 defeat against Al-Wakrah in a Qatar Stars League fixture on Thursday.

Heading into the fixture at Soud Bin Abdel Rahman Stadium, the lanky Harambee Star had scored in two consecutive matches and was handed the role to lead the attacking line once again.

Duhail scored first when Almoez Ali powered home from close range in the 29th minute but Al-Wakrah pulled level in the 45th minute courtesy of Gelson Dala, Mohamed Benyettou then made it 2-1 in the 61st minute and five minutes later, Dala scored his second but third for the home side.

Second-half substitute Hazem Shehata then drilled home the fourth in the 88th minute to condemn Olunga’s Duhail to their first defeat of the season from six matches.

The 27-year-old Olunga has managed eight goals from four top-flight matches so far this campaign, his first two coming in the season opener against Al Khor.

He then scored five goals against Al Sailiya in a 5-0 victory before he notched one goal in the 3-0 triumph against Al Rayyan on October 17.

Duhail coach Luis Castro has described the team’s defeat as the worst ever in recent years.

“Unfortunately, it was the worst match for us in the league, we did not perform well in both halves of the match, we were more organised in the first half, but we only managed to score one goal and in the second half, we lost the organisation, which Al-Wakra took advantage of and was able to score against us,” Castro said as quoted by club’s official website.

“I congratulate Al-Wakrah for this well-deserved victory, but we will continue to work hard to prepare for the upcoming matches in order to be in the first place in the league.”

The defeat left Duhail second on the 12-team table with 15 points from six matches while Al Sadd are leading after accumulating 18 points from six matches.

Olunga and Duhail will hope to recover when they visit Al-Khor SC Stadium to face Al-Shamal on Monday.