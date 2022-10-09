Kenya international Michael Olunga notched two goals as Al-Duhail emerged 3-0 winners against Al Rayyan in the Qatar Stars League Cup fixture.

Olunga has nine goals in the competition

He has scored in four straight matches

Kenya captain top scorer in competition

WHAT HAPPENED? The Harambee Stars captain continued with his goal-scoring run in the domestic competition after putting Duhail ahead in the 19th minute at the Al Egla Training Facility Field 4.

The lanky Olunga then doubled the lead for the Red Knights in the 36th minute for a 2-0 lead at the half-time break. Suhaib Gannan sealed the resounding victory in the 54th minute after tapping home from close range.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 28-year-old has now scored nine goals in the competition from four matches. He scored a hat-trick as Duhail defeated Al-Markhiya 8-3 on September 20 and was at it again with another three goals as they beat Al Arabi 3-2 on September 26.

Against Al Gharafa on October 2, the former Gor Mahia forward scored with 20 minutes left to the final whistle to salvage a 1-1 draw.

ALL EYES ON: Olunga is the current top scorer in the domestic competition and his fine run could be good news for manager Hernan Crespo, who is seeking his first trophy since taking charge of the team.

THE VERDICT: Olunga's scoring exploits have seen Duhail maintain their top spot in Group B with 10 points from four matches. They have managed three wins, one draw and are yet to lose a match.

Olunga has scored five goals in the Qatar Stars League from seven matches and remains the favourite to clinch the Golden Boot for a second successive season. Last season, he scored 24 top-flight goals from 20 matches to emerge the winner.

WHAT NEXT FOR OLUNGA? Olunga and Duhail will next face Al Shamal in their fifth fixture of the competition at Qatar University Field 4 before they resume league action with a date against Gharafa at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium on December 22.