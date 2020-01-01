‘Olunga can still do more’ – Mwendwa on Kenya star after winning J1-League MVP

The federation boss says he knows the towering striker will still do more after his latest achievement in Japan

Football Federation (FKF) believes striker Michael Olunga can still do more in his playing career after becoming the first African player to win the MVP award in .

On Tuesday, Olunga was crowned as the J1-League’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) for the concluded 2020 season after notching 28 goals for Kashiwa Reysol which helped the team to a seventh-place finish.

Olunga played a great role for the club and his influence led to his crowning as the best in the concluded season.

FKF President Nick Mwendwa has congratulated the former striker for the fete which saw him become the first African player to attain it.

“We are very proud of Michael [Olunga] and I know he can still do more,” Mwendwa told Goal on Wednesday. “We congratulate him for the award and also urge him to work even harder.”

With Olunga conquering Japan, many Kenyan fans now feel the striker should try and play elsewhere especially in the Premier League.

Asked to comment on the issue, Mwendwa said: “I cannot comment where he wants to go, all I know is he is a top-class player and will do more wonders in seasons to come.”

On winning the award, Olunga told Goal: “It was a great season for me in 2020. "I was able to score a lot of goals. I would like to thank the people at Kashiwa Reysol for their support. I am very honoured to be Kashiwa Reysol's first top scorer and the first African MVP.”

The 26-year-old has further revealed his hopes for the league and African players at large.

“I hope that what I have achieved will have a positive impact on Japan and on the rest of the world,” he continued.

“I hope that the J-League will continue to have the best football in Asia and that more and more African players will play in it.”

Before moving abroad, Olunga also turned out for Thika United and in the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

Olunga, who played 32 games for Kashiwa Reysol in the 2020 J1 season, also won the Golden Boot. This was the first time an African player won the MVP in the J1-League.