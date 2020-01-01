Olunga absence a big challenge for local-based players - Posta Rangers coach Omollo

The towering striker is set to miss the friendly against Chipolopolo owing to Covid-19 measures

Posta coach Sammy Omollo has stated Michael Olunga's absence in Harambee Stars' squad will be a blessing in disguise, especially for the local-based players.

will be playing Zambia on October 10 at Nyayo Stadium in an international friendly match as they prepare for the (Afcon) qualifying doubleheader against Comoros.

The 26-year-old who plays for Kashiwa Reysol, captain Victor Wanyama of the Major League Soccer ( ) outfit , and Johanna Omollo of Cercle Brugge of are tied by strict Covid-19 protocols imposed by their respective countries.

"It will be a major blow for Kenya to miss Olunga even if it is against Zambia because it could have been a basis for the Afcon qualifiers," Omollo told Goal on Thursday.

"In the midfield, we do not have many problems considering [Anthony] Akumu can replace Wanyama while the likes of Kenneth Muguna can fill the void left by Omollo. But for Olunga, currently, we do not have a replacement.

"But again, this is a challenge for the local-based players to rise up for the occasion and perform."

Harambee Stars provisional squad

Goalkeepers: Arnold Origi (HIFK, Finland), Ian Otieno (Zesco United, Zambia), Timothy Odhiambo ( , Kenya)

Defenders: Brian Mandela (Unattached), Joash Onyango (Simba, ), Joseph Okumu (Elfsborg, ), Harun Shakava (Nkana, Zambia), Clarke Oduor (Barnsley, ), Hillary Wandera ( , Kenya), Samuel Olwande ( , Kenya), David Owino ( , Kenya), Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito, Kenya), Collins Shichenje (AFC , Kenya), Andrew Juma ( , Kenya), Philemon Otieno (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Badi Baraka ( , Kenya)

Midfielders: Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Victor Wanyama (Impact Montreal, Canada), Francis Kahata (Simba, Tanzania), Eric Johanna (Jonkoping’s Sodra IF, Sweden), Cliff Nyakeya (Masr FC, ), Antony Akumu (Kaiser Chief, ), Johanna Omolo (Cercle Brugge K.S.V, Belgium), Ayub Timbe (Beijing Renhe, ), Brian Musa (Wazito, Kenya), Lawrence Juma (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Katana Mohamed (Isloch, Belarus), Austin Otieno (AFC Leopards, Kenya)

Forwards: Michael Olunga (Kashiwa Reysol, ), Elvis Rupia (AFC Leopards, Kenya), Masud Juma (JS Kabylie, ), Timothy Otieno (NAPSA Stars, Zambia), John Avire (Tanta FC, ), Oscar Wamalwa (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya)

Reserve Team: Robert Mboya (Tusker, Kenya), Stephen Otieno ( , Kenya), Michael Mutinda (KCB), Ibrahim Shambi (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya) Chrispinus Onyango (Tusker, Kenya), Benson Omala (Gor Mahia, Kenya)