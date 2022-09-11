Olunga: 2022 World Cup year is 'perfect opportunity' for Al Duhail SC to impress

Since moving from Japan to Qatar, the former Thika United star has achieved individual excellence

Kenya and Al Duhail SC striker Michael Olunga has explained why the 2022 World Cup year is a perfect opportunity for improved displays in the Qatar Stars League.

Qatar will host the global competition in November and December, and the former Kashiwa Reysol striker believes the attention that comes with the competition gives them reason to do even better.

Since joining the Qatar Stars League in the 2020/21 season, Olunga has made a name for himself in the competition. He won the Mansour Muftah Award for the top scorer in the 2021/22 season with 24 goals as his side finished second to the eventual champions, Al Sadd.

"We knew that the new 2022/23 season was going to be tough," Olunga said. "At the same time, we had prepared for tough competition.

"It’s a perfect opportunity, especially in the Fifa World Cup Qatar year, for some good displays, and hopefully we’re looking forward to a productive time throughout the season."

The top scorer in the 2021 AFC Champions League with nine goals also talked about the need to be consistent as he hopes to help Al Duhail perform better.

"I’ve to try and work hard in each and every game," he added.

"When you compete with teams at the highest level, it’s important to maintain consistency to become a better player, and I like to replicate the feat. At the same time, I’ll only be happy with my performance if it helps Al Duhail achieve a top position in the new season."

The former Gor Mahia striker also explained why the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is a motivating occasion for them.

The 2020 J-League top scorer in Japan said he is happy and satisfied with the composition and balance of Al Duhail's squad.

"The team composition hasn’t changed much," he concluded. "At the moment, we’ve many players in the Qatar national squad, it’s indeed an honour for the team.

"At the same time, Al Duhail have the capacity to make up for the absences, and we’re working hard to strike the right balance with the squad, so every player brings out the quality in him for the good of the team. We’ve to make the best use of available resources.

"We had been striving hard to get a good balance in the squad so that we can compete strongly in all tournaments. At the end of the day, we want to compete at the highest level and obtain optimum results."

Olunga has scored five goals in the ongoing campaign.