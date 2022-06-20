Olofinjana: Grasshopper Club Zurich confirm sacking of technical director

The former Nigeria international has been relieved of his duties at Letzigrund

Swiss Super League side Grasshopper Club Zurich have sacked Seyi Olofinjana as the club’s technical director.

The former Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder was handed that role in May 2021, following the club’s promotion to the elite division.

However, the 41-year-old has been shown the exit door by club management after just one year and a month in charge alongside managing director Jimmy Berisha.

According to Grasshopper president Sky Sun, the decision was taken in the best interest of the club’s future.

“As a club with a strong heritage and ambitious vision, our aim must be to continuously push it forward and challenge ourselves on a regular basis,” Sun said per the club website.

“Following the transparent discussions and in light of the diverging views on the future direction of the club, it was mutually recognised that change within the leadership team was inevitable.

“The board of directors together with the concerned parties came to this decision in the best interest of the club’s future in order to keep pursuing its ambitious goals in the years to come.

“I would like to thank Jimmy and Seyi for their always professional and constructive collaboration. Both have contributed significantly to the club and guided GC through an important chapter of its history.”

Before Augustine Eguavoen was named as technical director of the Nigeria Football Federation, the former Super Eagle was approached for the job but he turned it down.

“Seyi has always shown great dedication and committed fully to any challenge with strong passion,” it continued.

“Through his work, he ensured we could tackle the season with a competitive squad.

“I wish them all the best for their personal and professional future and thank them sincerely for their commitment to Grasshoppers.”

The club also announced that a new technical director will be appointed in the coming days, while president Sun will assume the role of managing director on an interim basis.

In the 2021-22 campaign, Grasshopper finished in eighth position having garnered after accruing 40 points from 36 matches.

After spells at Nigerian sides Crown FC and Kwara United, Olofinjana was signed by Norwegian side Brann before teaming up with Wolves in 2004.

He represented the English club for four seasons while featuring in 95 league games.

Olofinjana also played for Hull City, Cardiff City, Sheffield Wednesday, and later Start in Norway - where he hung up his boots.

On the international scene, he made his Nigeria senior national team debut in 2000 and was part of the country’s squad at the 2004 Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia.