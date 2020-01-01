Oliveira Goncalves: Gor Mahia appoint Brazilian as Steven Polack's successor

The former Rayon Sports coach replaces the Finnish who initially took a 10-day holiday but failed to return before announcing the exit

Kenyan Premier League champions have confirmed the appointment of Roberto Oliveira Goncalves as their new head coach.

The former Rayon Sports tactician arrived on Saturday to take over the reins after Steven Polack and Gor Mahia mutually ended their one-season association.

“Brazilian Roberto Oliveira is the new head coach taking over from Steven Polack,” the club announced.

More teams

Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier, who has overseen one of the most successful periods of the club, explained why they settled on the Brazilian.

“We are excited to announce the arrival of our new coach Oliveira from . He has had long coaching experience in Africa thus making him more conversant with African football,” Rachier said.

“We think he will be a great asset in our quest to achieve better results on the field.”

The new K’Ogalo coach has been in football management for the last 25 years and his arrival is expected to help Gor Mahia launch an advanced Caf campaign in the 2020/21 season.

Robertinho, as he is widely known in the football circles, shared his reasons why he chose Gor Mahia over other clubs.

“After leaving Rayon Sports, I got three offers to come back to Africa but I turned them down,” revealed the new coach.

“When Gor Mahia came knocking, I couldn’t turn it down because I like the club, I like their style because I have seen Gor Mahia play many times and even had a tie against them in Caf competition. I am happy to be offered the chance to coach the team.

“Gor Mahia have won everything in local competition and it is about time to make a mark in Caf continental competitions. It will take the collective efforts of players, technical staff, and management to achieve what we want.

Article continues below

“I believe it can be done.”

Robertinho was in charge of Rayon Sports when they denied Gor Mahia a place in the quarter-finals of the Caf Confederation Cup as he masterminded a 2-1 win at Moi International Sports Complex in 2018.

He takes the K’Ogalo mantle after a number of coaches including Jose Marcelo Ferreira had been linked with the top job. He is expected to link up with the players who have been training in order to start preparations for the Caf assignments.