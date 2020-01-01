Oliseh: Arsenal fans can be extremely optimistic this season after Fulham win

Mikel Arteta's men kicked off the 2020-21 Premier League season with a commanding win on the road on Saturday

Former coach Sunday Oliseh was impressed by ’s ‘well-rounded performance’ in their 3-0 defeat of in Saturday’s Premier League opener.

Goals from Alexandre Lacazette, Gabriel Magalhaes and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gave Mikel Arteta’s men a commanding away victory at Craven Cottage.

The reigning champions dominated proceedings in the London derby with debutant Willian providing two assists, one for fellow debutant Gabriel's maiden goal in the 49th minute and Aubameyang's fine strike eight minutes later.

Delighted by the Gunners’ performance, Oliseh lauded the team’s improvement which includes their maturity and organisation after they restricted Fulham to just two shots on target.

The former and midfielder also thinks the Arsenal fans can hope for silverware this season if the players maintain Saturday’s display.

“Arsenal put up a highly organized, modern, mature and credibly well-rounded performance today vs Fulham,” Oliseh tweeted.

“I believe, should they continue this way versus other opponents, Arsenal fans have the right to be extremely optimistic this season. Impressive!”

Thanks to the three goals, the victory pushed Arsenal to the top of the Premier League table after one game.

They host for their next league outing on September 19 before travelling to for their fixture two days later.

At the end of Saturday’s game, Lacazette disclosed Arteta wants Arsenal players to be perfect as they put in a lot of hard work in training.

“We wanted to win today and get the clean sheet. Defensively I think we did some good stuff and respected what the coach wanted. At the end, we won so everyone is happy today,” he said.

“He [Arteta] wants us to be perfect. We work a lot in the week for this kind of game because we know it's really important for the season. We have to respect what he wants.

“We want to be aggressive with the ball and without the ball. We just want to improve in every aspect of the game. This is why we work every day, every week, to be better.”