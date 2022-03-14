Olise is a world class talent! Fans go crazy for Crystal Palace youngster's display against Manchester City

Crystal Palace youngster Michael Olise has been tipped to be the next big thing in football following his remarkable showing against Manchester City on Monday night.

Notwithstanding the talents in Pep Guardiola’s squad, the 20-year-old shone like a million stars as the Eagles settled for a 0-0 draw against the Citizens at Selhurst Park.

Aside from his blistering speed - which troubled the visitors' defenders - Olise’s silky skills earned him rave reviews with fans going on social media to applaud his incredible talent.

Below are how the Nigeria prospect sent football faithful into a frenzy.

Olise looking like a young Mahrez. Top top talent — Sushinho 🥷🏾 (@iamDT_45) March 14, 2022

God made sure to not give Olise explosive speed, would be a Generational talent — TO (@TamiOriade) March 14, 2022

Michael Olise top talent — Aliou Cisse Fan account (@Rudy1love) March 14, 2022

I still strongly believe Michael Olise shouldn't play for Nigeria. Make him carry him talent go better country — Egghead (@iPopAkara) March 14, 2022

Olise is an incredible talent. — Asuku (@KanteCesc) March 14, 2022

Olise is going to be an absolute world class player. Already looks like one if I’m being honest. #CRYMCI — Chelsea Blue (@kaiokenhavertzz) March 14, 2022

Hope Palace get a few good players next season. This team can go places. The attack is already sorted if they can keep Olise.



Add a few players in defense and midfield next season. — FPL Frasier (@FPLfrasier) March 14, 2022

Even at his superb performance, he was substituted for Ghana international Jordan Ayew in the 65th minute by manager Patrick Vieira - a decision that did not go well with many fans.

I didn’t want Olise to come off — LL 👼🏽 (@livzledgee) March 14, 2022

In hindsight Vieira shouldn’t have taken out Olise. They can’t break without him — Abdul (@_Pomasi) March 14, 2022

Viera taking Olise off instead of Zaha is an awful decision ik who my goat midfielder is pic.twitter.com/o8Bknc4tMb — lucho (@diazrole) March 14, 2022

vieira took off olise for ayew, they aint winning man — ` (@itsreallytunde) March 14, 2022

One of Crystal Palace’s youngster’s best moments against City saw him dribble Phil Foden. That alone drew several humorous comments from other football fans.

Just Olise sending Foden back to Manchester 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/6KTfSU2p5b — Mr Sarcasm😎 (@mayor_lakastoh) March 14, 2022

Stop That Olise Foden is Young. pic.twitter.com/us9105pCuE — Stop That Taarabt (@StopThatTaarabt) March 14, 2022

Michael Olise sent Foden to the shops earlier in the first-half. Magnificent player — ø.🥤 (@shahadat1ii) March 14, 2022

What Olise did to Foden was disrespectful 😭😂🔥 — Gift Kante Casemiro (@KanteGift) March 14, 2022

Olise nearly broke Foden’s ankle😭😭😭 — Iori Yagami (@StarringMohau) March 14, 2022

