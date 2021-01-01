Olilo fires AFC Leopards past Nzoia Sugar to go second, Bandari draw with Bidco United

The games are among the first ones to be played over the weekend as the top-tier resumes after the March suspension

AFC Leopards moved second on the Football Kenya Federation Premier League table after a 1-0 win over Nzoia Sugar on Saturday at Utalii Ground.

Caleb Olilo scored the only goal of the game that helped Ingwe move above KCB on the log after 15 games.

AFC Leopards were the dominant side in the opening 10 minutes but were unable to get an opener as two chances went to waste, in the fifth and in the ninth minute.

After superb dribbling, Austin Odhiambo came close to breaking the deadlock in the 14th minute but his final shot was stopped by Nzoia Sugar's Benson Mangala.

A minute late, Ingwe almost went behind after a misunderstanding at the back between the defenders and goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan. However, they recovered and cleared the danger.

Odhiambo once more found a way past the Nzoia Sugar defenders but his shot went out with Mangala beaten in goal in the 17th minute. Cliff Kasuti was the first player to be booked after a rough challenge on Leopards' Fabrice Mugheni.

Ochan then saved Ingwe on two occasions when Nzoia Sugar found a way into the box in quick succession at the half-hour mark. Shortly after, Elvis Rupia almost punished his former side but his shot hit the woodwork and the rebound was cleared by the recovering visitors.

Olilo gave AFC Leopards the opener in the 38th minute after a good combination with the club's top scorer Rupia.

In the 44th minute, Nzoia Sugar almost got an equaliser but they were denied by Ochan who parried the ball over the bar for a corner.

As the second half was beginning, Nzoia Sugar engineered a counter-attack and almost earned a goal but Hillary Simiyu's strike flew over the bar.

The striker was unable to find the back of the net in the 67th minute again as he wasted a glorious chance while standing unmarked inside AFC Leopards' box.

The home side made changes in the 70th minute with Peter Thiong'o, Eugene Mukangula and Olilo coming off and were replaced by Said Tsuma, Boniface Mukhekhe and Hansel Ochieng. Isaac Kipyegon and Odhiambo received quick yellow cards in the 88th minute as AFC Leopards desperately defended their slim lead.

Meanwhile, at Mbaraki Stadium, Bandari and Bidco United shared the points after a 1-1 draw. Stephen Waruru and William Wadri scored the goals that saw the sides draw in their first match after the FKF Premier League resumed.

Waruru converted a 68th-minute penalty before Wadri equalised 10 minutes later.

At Moi Stadium, Western Stima claimed a point from a 1-1 draw against visiting Posta Rangers. The Mailmen took a third-minute lead through Francis Nambute before the Powermen equalised in the 17th minute through Mukisa Junior.