Oliech to CS Amina: 'Consider former players in FKF Caretaker Committee'

Harambee Stars legend Dennis Oliech has challenged the Ministry of Sports Ambassador Amina Mohammed to consider former players in her bid to sanitize football in Kenya.

The CS disbanded the current regime under Nick Mwendwa owing to alleged corruption within and went on to appoint a caretaker committee under the leadership of retired judge Aaron Ringera. For six months, the body will be running football before handing it over to the new office after elections.

The former striker was however cautious with his approach but went on to insist ex-players should be included.

What was said?

"In the recent past the football managing body in Kenya has been through rough times, with the appointment of the [Caretaker] Committee by the sports CS made it even worse," Oliech posted on his social media account.

"Hoping that Fifa would rescue us, it made things even harder to resuscitate the already worse situation. Neither did Caf, however, they had their options ready. Should the CS accommodate them in the committee? That is the million-dollar question that lay on the desk of madam CS.

"Do we need a ban or not? Before I answer that let it be known that it's not too late to engage former players and we are willing to uplift our football to the former glory that it once had. We have the passion, knowledge, and experience to be part of the committee.

"Football is us. Back to the question, the choice is yours madam CS, the fans and footballers. [We] have suffered enough."

Mwendwa case

Meanwhile, the Kenyan government has been given seven days to table charges they are levelling against Mwendwa, or else his file will be closed.

The 42-year-old administrator was arrested last Friday for alleged misuse of funds meant for football and after spending two nights at Gigiri Police Station, he was arraigned in court on Monday without any charges being levelled against him.

Article continues below

The move forced Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Wandia Nyamu to release Mwendwa on a cash bail of Ksh4million and he was requested to appear before the court on Wednesday.

Nyamu then declined an application by the prosecution to detain him for 14 days at Gigiri Police Station pending the ongoing investigations into misuse of public funds worth millions of shillings at the federation, before eventually giving the state seven days to table charges against the vocal administrator.