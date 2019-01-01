Gor Mahia acted unprofessionally by terminating my contract - Dennis Oliech

The striker claims K'Ogalo made a hasty decision following rumours he was going to vie for a political seat

Dennis Oliech has denied rumours he has shown interest to vie for the vacant Kibra Parliamentary seat in Nairobi.

The former striker claims the reports of him entering the political scene have been generated by unknown people.

When Gor Mahia terminated his two-year contract on Tuesday, they cited the same reports alleging the former Harambee Stars forward declared his candidacy for the political seat.

"You have offered yourself as a candidate for popular political elections, a move likely to portray the club in a bad light, cause disaffection among club’s supporters and fans, a step is inconsistent with and inimical to your standing as the club’s football player," Gor Mahia said in regard to their decision to part ways with Oliech.

Speaking to Goal about the situation around his departure from the Kenyan champions, Oliech was quick to set the record straight.

“If I wanted to vie for the seat I would have surely made a public announcement,” Oliech told Goal.

“Somebody sent me the photo [showing Oliech on a political banner] on WhatsApp and I forwarded it to our group [the players' WhatsApp group] just trying to show I was not aware of the banner going around.”

's leading scorer added how the reports might have come after his former international teammate McDonald Mariga was also rumoured to have declared an interest in the seat.

“People are just trying to create controversy from where it does not exist at all but I know because there are reports [McDonnald] Mariga will vie for the seat then people want to start pushing me into politics,” Oliech continued.

Oliech further said if he wished to have gone for any political seat he would have sought the Dagoretti North Parliamentary seat and not the Kibra one.

“If I wanted any seat I would have gone for Dagoretti North and not Kibra. I am not a resident at Kibra so the rumours do not make sense at all,” Oliech added.

Article continues below

"And to make it worse Gor Mahia have gone on to believe all the reports without even calling me to seek clarifications from my end."

Oliech has been out of action since late last season due to an injured arm.