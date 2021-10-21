Oliech: Ex-Harambee Stars and Gor Mahia striker among Kenya's honoured Mashujaa Day heroes

Kenya's all-time top scorer Dennis Oliech is among the athletes honoured during the Mashujaa Day celebrations held at Wang'uru Stadium in Kirinyaga County on Wednesday.

Oliech, who is regarded as one of the finest footballers to have emerged in the country, was among the 30 stars from various fields to be honoured as Kenya celebrated the national holiday.

Oliech, a former Gor Mahia star and who played for clubs in the United Arab Emirates, France and Qatar, played a key role as Kenya successfully fought to get an Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) ticket in 2004.

Mashujaa Day, also known as Heroes Day, is a national holiday meant to collectively honour those who contributed towards the struggle for Kenya's independence or positively contributed to post-independence Kenya.

Other heroes

Peres Jepchirchir, the 2016 World Half Marathon gold medalist, Lawrence Cherono, who emerged fourth in the 2020 Tokyo Marathon, John Bob Oyugi, former footballer and senior football coach and instructor, Delilah Asiago, the Dubai Marathon winner and Ricky Solomon who is a former footballer and administrator were also honoured alongside Oliech.

Linus Wachoka, a 2004 national and prisons wrestling coach and currently the Naivasha Prisons coach, Millicent Busolo, the Kenya Netball Federation secretary-general, Joseph Kiprotich, a veteran athlete who won Bronze in 5000m in New Delhi, a former weightlifter who participated in the All African Games in 1987 Abidu Juma, the gold medalist in the Geneva Berlin Half Marathon in 2021 Felix Kipkoech, Peter Kalae, who is the president of Kenya Sports for the Deaf, and Dickson Manyange, a deaf handballer, were recognised as well.

Kenya's topmost hearing impaired golfer Isaac Makhoha, former boxer Moses Mathenge, veteran cricketer Sudhir Solank, former Paralympian and para-swimming coach Jennifer Kamande, T11 Athlete Erick Kiptoo, Wesley Sang, an athlete who featured in 2015 All Africa Games and 2016 in Marrakech Games were also honoured.

Nancy Chelangat, a gold medalist in 2016 in the 1500m and 200m in Morocco, and her guide Geoffrey Kiplang'at, Mohamed Asiya, the first Kenyan female rower to qualify for paralympic games and Rose Tata Muya, a former Olympian, three-time Commonwealth Games and five-time All Africa games participant and former KPA sports officer were among the heroes in the list of honours.

Others who were celebrated include Richard Juma, the 1968 Olympian, Ruth Chepngetich, the current World Half-Marathon champion, Humphrey Kayange, a veteran rugby star, Winnie Adoyo, who is a sports sign language interpreter, and Duncan Kuria, who is a former boxer.