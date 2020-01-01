‪Oliech and Kenyan legends deserve respect, celebration - Okoth

The Sofapaka player has named iconic figures who donned the Harambee Stars jersey and explains why they need the honour from everyone

must celebrate and give their legends respect they deserve, striker Ronald Okoth has said.

Okoth says he is always thrilled when he meets iconic Kenyan football figures who graced the pitch before and urged the country's citizens to accord them the kind of respect they deserve.

Among the legends Okoth pointed out are the current Sofapaka head coach John Baraza and the team manager Hillary Echesa.

The majority of those the star pointed out as figures who deserve recognition are those who participated in the 2004 African Cup of Nations.

“I get goosebumps and thrill whenever I meet some of our living football legends; the golden generation of Musa Otieno, Japhet Waweru, Dennis Oliech, Robert Mambo, Simon Mulama and the Ambani brothers [Fred and Boniface], my coach [John] Baraza, my Team Manager Hillary Echesa, Francis Onyiso, Sammy 'Pamzo' Omollo, John Muiruri, and Duncan Ochieng,” Okoth said in a Facebook post.

“I’m lucky I get to interact with some of these iconic figures who are larger than life superstars by merit when it comes to our football, and I never fail to shower and treat them with praises, respect and honour they deserve.

“If only we could celebrate and give them the respect they deserve.”

The former , and striker added why he thinks Kenyans are lucky to have these former players around.

“I don’t think we the current generation of footballers and fans alike even realize how lucky we’re to even have these legends around us let alone interacting with them. Dynamic individuals who should be celebrated every day and who’ll forever be remembered,” the forward continued.

“Whenever I see them it is the same thrill as meeting an international superstar. I’d jostle for their autographs and pictures.”

In response, former AFC forward Ambani encouraged Okoth to work hard as he strives to achieve his goals.

“Humbled young man,” Ambani replied to Okoth for mentioning him as one of the legends.

“I am happy and following keenly on what you've been doing at this early age. And I will support you in any way. Your coach Baraza was a top marksman.

“We twinned together and you are in good hands. Keep low, keep working as you aim higher. You still have a lot to give in Kenyan football.”