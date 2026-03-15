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Mitchell Fretton

Who was the oldest player to win the FIFA World Cup?

Discover the legendary names of the oldest players to ever win the World Cup with their country.

Winning the World Cup is the greatest honour a football player can achieve and some have waited their entire careers to get their hands on the famous gold trophy. Others are simply content with representing their country on the biggest stage, well aware that they will never get the chance to compete in the final. 

For the globe's most decorated nations, many have extended their international career for as long as they possibly can in the hope that they can retire as a World Cup winner. That is a method currently in effect by one of the greatest of all time, Cristiano Ronaldo. At 41, he would become the oldest-ever player to win the tournament should Portugal go all the way this summer. 

But who currently holds that record, and which other veteran stars have etched their names into the history books at the World Cup? GOAL reveals the oldest and youngest winners as we gear up for the 2026 edition in the USA,CanadaandMexico.

Who is the oldest player to win the World Cup?

Dino ZoffGetty Images

The title of the oldest-ever World Cup winner currently belongs to Dino Zoff. At 40 years and 133 days old, the former Italy goalkeeper captained his nation to glory in 1982, playing every minute for the Azzuri at the tournament.

Italy defeated West Germany 3-1 in the final, and his experience was crucial in a tough run to the showpiece in Madrid. It included wins over Brazil and Argentina as well, leaving no questions over the credibility of who the best team in the world were.

The average age range for most World Cup winners lies between 25-30, making it even more remarkable that Zoff was able to go all the way while captaining one of football's most iconic teams. The physical demands on a professional football player now are tougher than they were in 1982, but the Italian's exploits at 40 are still an incredible achievement.

RankPlayerAgeWorld Cup
1.Dino Zoff (Italy)40 years, 133 days1982
2. Nilton Santos (Brazil)37 years, 32 days1962
3.Angelo Peruzzi (Italy)36 years, 143 days2006
4.Franco Armani (Argentina)36 years, 63 days2022
5.Miroslav Klose (Germany)35 years, 249 days2014

 

The four names who joined Zoff as the oldest players to win the World Cup are all legends. Miroslav Klose is the most recent outfield player to do it, winning the competition with Germany in 2014. He also has a Golden Boot to his name, although that achievement came back in 2006, eight years before he eventually won the biggest prize in football. 

Franco Armani was part of the legendary Argentina squad, featuring Lionel Messi, that won the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The two-time Copa America winner had a front row view on the path to the final - he did not play a single minute at the World Cup in 2022, but he still collected a winner's medal, thanks largely to the heroics of his goalkeeping team-mate, Emiliano Martinez.

Nilton Santos was a flying full-back for Brazil, and is the second-oldest World Cup winner, and the oldest outfield victor. Brazil are the most successful nation in the tournament's history, and Santos was a key part in their run to the title in 1962.

Who is the oldest player to score at the World Cup?

There is one man who stands alone as the oldest player to score at the World Cup. Cameroon's Roger Milla is largely known for his iconic corner flag celebrations and for guiding the African nation to the quarter-finals in 1990, but he also holds an impressive individual record. At 42 years and 39 days, Milla scored in a 6-1 defeat to Russia in the group stage, with Cameroon eliminated before the knockout rounds.

As revealed, Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo could make history by becoming the oldest World Cup winner this summer, but he would have to return one more time if he were to break the record set by Milla over three decades ago.

Who is the youngest player to win the World Cup? 

Pele Getty Images

Being a veteran and winning the World Cup is impressive, but so is being right at the inception of your career. Pele holds the record for being the youngest winner tournament, tasting glory with Brazil in 1958 at just 17 years and 249 days old.

He was in the headlines before actually lifting the trophy, scoring a hat-trick against France in the semi-finals, and then twice more in the final win over Sweden. That was only the beginning for Pele, who would go on to lift the World Cup on two more occassions, in 1962 and 1970. It seems unlikely that his record will be broken any time soon. World stars Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsi, and Yan Diomande are already beyond Pele's age, showcasing just how impressive his achievement is.

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Frequently asked questions

Brazil have won the World Cup five times, more than any other country. They first lifted the trophy in 1958, before successfully defending their title four years later. They then made it three in 1970, while also emerging victorious in 1994 and 2002 to show what they're made of.

The most recent edition of the World Cup, which took place in Qatar in 2022, featured 32 teams. However, from the upcoming edition in 2026, as many as 48 teams will be contesting for the ultimate prize in international football. The number of teams that will be featuring has almost quadrupled since the inaugural edition in 1930, which hosted 13 teams.

Lionel Messi holds the record of making the most appearances in World Cups, having represented Argentina 26 times across five editions.

Germany's Miroslav Klose tops the all-time goalscoring charts in World Cups, having scored an incredible 16 goals in 24 games across four consecutive editions from 2002 to 2014.

Egyptian legend Essam El Hadary is the oldest player to have ever featured in a World Cup game. The goalkeeper was 45 years and 161 days old when he participated in Egypt's 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia at the 2018 World Cup.

Former Manchester United man Norman Whiteside is the youngest player ever to play a World Cup game. The midfielder was just 17 years and 41 days old when he featured for Northern Ireland in a game against Yugoslavia at the 1982 World Cup.

Pele, Diego Maradona, Zinedine Zidane, Gerd Muller, Roberto Baggio, Ronaldo, Romario, Eusebio, Johan Cruyff, David Villa, Sergio Ramos, Luka Modric, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo among others are some of the biggest legends in footballing history who have graced the pitch during World Cups.

The likes of Didier Deschamps, Franz Beckenbauer, Luiz Felipe Scolari, Vicente del Bosque, Vittorio Pozzo, Louis van Gaal, Sven-Goran Eriksson, and Ivica Osim are some of the most accomplished individuals to have managed at the World Cup finals.

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