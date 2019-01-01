‘Old’ players influenced Posta Rangers negatively - Omollo

The soft-spoken tactician admits the team stalled because the veteran players could not match other teams in the KPL

Posta head coach Sammy Omollo believes the young and energetic new blood in the team is what has been missing for some time.

The Mailmen have been struggling in the past few seasons to finish in the top half of the Kenyan Premier League ( ) table and end up fighting relegation.

Rangers made a winning start to the 2019/20 campaign when they claimed a 2-1 win over on Friday in their KPL opener.

The tactician feels the veteran players in the team were the reason why could not match the top sides in the KPL in recent seasons.

“We had some old players in the team who could not cope with the pressure of playing in a demanding league like ours, and it explains the struggles we have been under for several seasons,” Omollo told Goal on Saturday.

“After making some changes and signing younger players who are equally talented, we have seen a difference. The tempo of the game has gone a notch higher and we have even gone ahead to win our first game against a very good [Sofapaka] side.”

The coach admits it was vital for his charges to get a good start in the 2019/20 season.

“First win is always important because it motivates the players and instils confidence in them. This is going to be an entertaining and promising season for us,” Omollo concluded.

The next assignment for the Mailmen will be a home game against Kakamega .