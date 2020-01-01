Old habits die hard: Wazito FC fire head coach Ambani, assistant Babu

The new development takes place just 11 days before the league starts with the Nairobi-based side scheduled to play Kariobangi Sharks

Wazito FC have fired head coach Fred Ambani, assistant coach Babu Salim and goalkeeper trainer Elias Otieno ahead of the forthcoming 2020/21 Football Federation (FKF) Premier League campaign.

The shocking news comes barely a week after the aforementioned technical bench oversaw a 2-1 loss away to Zoo FC and 5-1 win against Narok Combined in pre-season friendly matches.

"We were called yesterday [Sunday] and informed that we are no longer needed at the club," Salim told Goal on Monday.

"No reason was given to us; it is shocking because we are in the preparations for the forthcoming campaign and did not expect it. However, I have accepted their decision and currently, I am at home contemplating my next move."

Fred Ambani was re-appointed as Wazito FC head coach with Salim coming in as his assistant on August 8.

The position fell vacant after former head coach Stewart Hall left, leaving his then assistant Ambani in charge of the proceedings.

The former striker had just returned to the club as the Briton's assistant coach after he had initially been sacked alongside Stanley Okumbi, who was the technical director.

Salim left Kisumu-based side and joined the Nairobi-based team hoping to help them change their fortunes.

Rumours from the club indicate the bosses were not happy with the team's display during the 2-1 loss to Zoo FC.

It seemed Wazito would exert their dominance over the Kericho-based team when new signing Kevin Kimani picked out fellow new signing Boniface Omondi in a good area after just 19 minutes, and the former player had no trouble beating Vincent Misikhu in goal.

In a desperate bid to stop the hosts from scoring, Kimani fouled an opponent in the 57th minute. The referee had no option but to point to the penalty spot giving Neto a chance to convert from 12-yards.

In the 68th minute, a reckless pass by a Wazito defender at the back fell to Derrick Anami just outside the 18-yard area and the towering forward unleashed a powerful shot which the goalkeeper could do little to keep out.

Wazito finished the abandoned 2019/20 season in the 13th position.