Olando: Former Tusker midfielder detained in US for breaching immigration rules

The 32-year-old is remembered for helping the Brewers win back-to-back KPL titles in 2011 and 2012

Former Harambee Stars midfielder Crispin Ochieng' Olando is being detained in the United States for allegedly breaching immigration rules.

The 32-year-old former international was arrested on March 18 and taken to the Jackson Parish Correctional Centre where he was detained. The Kenyan was booked because he was not in possession of the necessary immigration documents and was not granted a bond.

After moving to the US in 2013 in search of greener pastures, Olando managed to secure trials with and but failed to convince their technical benches to sign him.

He resorted to playing in the lower tiers of domestic football in the country before eventually retiring and settling with his family.

While in , the midfielder turned out for then-Kenyan Premier League ( ) side Thika United before joining FC.

At the Ruaraka-based side, Olando won back-to-back league titles in the 2011 and 2012 seasons.

In 2011, Tusker managed to collect 58 points from the 30 matches played, one more than who finished in the second position. finished third after managing just 52 points.

Olando was at it again the following year, helping the Brewers win their 11th league title. Under Robert Matano, the team once again managed to beat their rivals on the final day, finishing with 60 points ahead of favourites who had 59.

AFC finished third with 57 points; while Tusker played in Caf , K'Ogalo won the FKF and played in the Caf Confederation Cup.

Olando was among the players who were dropped after the conclusion of the 2012 season. Others were Dennis Mukaisi, Andrew Murunga, Isaac Otieno, Allan Kateregga, David Nyanzi, Charles Odette, Joseph Emeka and Fredrick Ajwang.

The club stated later on that Olando was dropped owing to his struggles on the pitch, after sustaining a metatarsal injury in April that year.

Other reports indicated the player refused to extend his contract at the club which was to expire in December that year.

Olando was reportedly targeting a move from the club at the end of the 2012 campaign and the Brewers were keen on tying him down with a new contract.

It is for that reason the Brewers opted to release him.