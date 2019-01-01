Okwi happy after Joash Onyango fell for his 'trick'

The forward believes there is nothing special with the skill which left the Gor Mahia stopper helpless in the Cranes 1-1 draw with the Harambee Stars

forward Emmanuel Okwi believes there is nothing special with the way he tricked Joash Onyango before smashing the ball past Patrick Matasi in 's goal during Sunday's friendly game.

The former Simba striker received a good ball from Luwagga Kizito and instead of taking a first-time shot, he teased the on-rushing Onyango with a shot before cutting inside and completely fooling the defender

The 26-year old believes the assistant captain is a good defender and what happened to him is just normal.

"It [the goal] was beautiful, for a striker to get past a defender successfully is not a mean achievement," Okwi told Goal on Tuesday.

"When I received the ball from Kizito, first I had to make space before shooting, and the best way was to fake a shot and cut to my left. Unfortunately, it was Onyango who fell for my trick, I am happy it worked out.

"However, I take nothing from him [Onyango], we all know how good he is and the defensive qualities he possesses. This usually happens to any player, it is normal."

The Al Ittihad forward has also revealed he might play in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) in the future.

"Yes, I cannot rule out playing in the KPL if I get an opportunity. Any team will be good for me, and I will make a decision when the time comes. For now, I am happy at my new club [Ittihad]," Okwi concluded.

The Ugandan was a key player last season for Simba SC before deciding to join the Egyptian giants in the last transfer window.