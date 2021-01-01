Okwemba suggests how Muguna demotion could impact FKF-PL champions Gor Mahia

The AFC Leopards legend believes the changes might have been necessary at K'Ogalo but there could be repercussions

Charles Okwemba believes the change of guard at Gor Mahia, especially in the captaincy, might work for, or against the players involved.

The Football Kenya Federation Premier League champions made changes a couple of days ago, with Kenneth Muguna demoted from the captaincy position with Haron Shakava taking his place.

The AFC Leopards legend says he cannot comment more on the issue since it was internal and many aspects might have contributed to the decision.

"The decision definitely passed through many channels before it was effected," Okwemba told Goal on Monday.

"It might have been the only solution and it had to be taken to ensure the team returns to winning ways.

"Muguna will have to be mentally strong to ensure he remains consistent and effective for the team. It is all about productivity; so it might lower his performance or otherwise, depending on the way he reacts to it.

"Remember, Shakava has been serving in that role and he knows what is expected of him."

The former Kenya international has further explained how the decision might divide the club.

"Definitely, we have some officials who have a soft spot for the player and might be protesting silently," Okwemba continued.

"We also have fans; every player has his fans and the numbers depend on what he does for the team. We all know what Muguna has achieved with Gor Mahia and he has his followers.

"They might not support the team fully because they feel their favourite player has not been handled well."

In an initial interview, the club's secretary-general Samuel Ochola explained why the decision was reached by the management.

"We have been forced to make those critical changes after the team started badly in the league and Caf assignments and we now hope the new changes will spur them to great heights," the official said.

Article continues below

"Our intention at the office was to promote Philemon [Otieno] to replace Muguna as the captain but the player turned down the offer, he never gave reasons as to why he did not want it but he told us he is not ready.

"We then decided to return the armband to Shakava, he has been here before, he has been the captain before and we know what he can do when he leads the team, we also feel he has the much-needed experience to bring the team together.

"Shakava also played a key role to bring the players together when they staged a go-slow recently and we feel he deserves to lead the team, we have given him another chance and we know the changes will change the results of the team to the better."