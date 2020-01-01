Okwemba: People refused to greet me after ditching AFC Leopards

The former Ingwe player reveals how it felt playing for the club

AFC legend Charles Okwemba has revealed people refused to greet him at some point because he ditched the club for another team.

The 40-year-old is one of the most respected former members of the club, and during his time the club won two FKF Shield Cups. He has revealed how weighty it was to play for the 13-time league champions during his time.

"I once had just decamped from Ingwe to a different club that I do not wish to reveal," Okwemba told Goal on Tuesday.

"At home, people -even my friends, refused to greet me. They were angry, annoyed to the point that they could not say a simple 'hello' to me until the time I re-joined the club.

"We could lose to any club during that time but not ; we would fight on the pitch to get a positive result and if we lost, there were calls from parents and every concerned fan countrywide on what could have contributed to the loss."

AFC Leopards last won against Gor Mahia in 2016 and since then the best they have done is get a draw. Okwemba has opined on what is affecting the team and why they are struggling against their bitter rivals.

"Do the people at the club -management, technical bench, players understand the magnitude of the derby? Do they have real passion playing for Ingwe? We have been having problems with brokers bringing inferior players to get their cut and do not care about the quality," he added.

"And those coaches working with such players are not serious at all with their job.

"Then it comes to stability; we have been having a lot of changes in terms of coaches, players and leadership. You cannot perform with the frequent changes and it is one of the reasons why we are struggling against Gor."

K'Ogalo are currently top of the Kenyan Premier League ( ) table with 54 points, 14 more than sixth-placed Ingwe.