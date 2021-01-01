Okwemba on what AFC Leopards should do to win FKF Premier League title

Ingwe have started the ongoing campaign well hoping to win the league for the first time in 23 years

AFC Leopards legend Charles Okwemba believes this season provides a good opportunity for the club to win the league for the first time since 1998.

In recent times, the closest the club has come to winning the top-tier title is way back in 2012 when they finished third behind winners Tusker FC with 57 points, three fewer than the Brewers. ]

In the ongoing campaign, the Patrick Aussems-led charges have been doing well and are currently third on the table.

The former Harambee Star has, however, warned that it is still too early to make any conclusions.

"So far so good but it is early to call home; Leopards need to concentrate on their matches and ensure they win their games at hand," Okwemba told Goal on Tuesday.

"The season looks promising but they need to focus and win their games and avoid looking at what their opponents are doing."

The 13-time champions have two matches in hand and Okwemba has warned against underrating the seemingly easier sides, since they might end up denting their chances of winning the league.

"Ingwe have teams that look relatively easy like Vihiga United and Zoo FC," the former midfielder added.

"They look easier and Ingwe can fall into the trap of underrating them. But it should not be the case; they should remain focused and ensure they give their best.

"It is a very good chance for the team to win the league this season, but they should take a match at a time and take it as a final. Every opponent has to be respected and when they are playing games they should go with a clear intention of winning it.

"But so far they have done a commendable job."

Article continues below

Okwemba further explained why the current standings might not necessarily reflect how the season will end.

"We have the second round coming up, it is when teams give their best to achieve their objectives," he suggested.

"Yes, Tusker are leading, but no guarantees that they will win the league. Things are bound to change. It is about giving the best and striving to win matches consistently."