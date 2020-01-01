Okwemba: KPL clubs should not force players to take pay cuts

The Ingwe legend believes the situation in Kenyan football is tough for players and reducing pay might hurt them further

AFC legend Charles Okwemba has advised clubs not to force players into taking pay cuts owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Kakamega announced players have accepted a 50% salary cut a couple of days ago.

However, Wazito FC president Ricardo Badoer revealed he will not reduce pay for the players despite the situation.

Okwemba says the parties involved have to reach a consensus before deciding to act.

"It is up to the clubs to agree with their staff whether they can reduce their salaries or not," the former Harambee Stars midfielder told Goal on Saturday.

"If they can agree for the pay cut and help others, it would be commendable but you cannot force someone to do it. You cannot understand what an individual is going through."

Okwemba is, however, cautious on the issue since many teams are struggling financially.

"Most teams are not paying players well, so it is a tricky issue. I do not want to be more involved because the situation in Kenyan football is tough," he concluded.

The Kenyan Premier League ( ) is currently suspended indefinitely.