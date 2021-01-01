Okwemba: It will be disappointing if Gor Mahia win the title this season

The former Ingwe midfielder claims it will be disheartening if struggling K’Ogalo recovers from their poor form to win the title again

Former Kenya international Charles Okwemba has openly claimed it will be disappointing if struggling Gor Mahia end up being crowned the FKF Premier League champions again.

K’Ogalo have had a difficult campaign in the 2020-21 season that has seen them lose five matches from 13 matches played so far.

Their recent match saw them lose 2-0 against KCB and it was a result that left the club faithful questioning the abilities of new Portuguese coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto to handle the team.

The record Kenyan champions have dominated the local scene in recent years claiming seven titles in the last eight seasons but according to Okwemba, who also played for AFC Leopards in the top-tier, it will be disappointing if they win the title again.

“Teams have not been turning up in the last few seasons making it so easy for Gor Mahia to win the titles,” Okwemba said as quoted by Standard Sports. “But the current Gor Mahia struggles give other teams an opportunity to end their dominance.

“Based on what is happening at Gor Mahia, it would be very disappointing if they win the league again this season. We need to have a competitive league and not a predetermined league."

Okwemba, who retired from active football in 2018, has also tipped Tusker, KCB, and AFC Leopards to end Gor Mahia’s dominance in the league this season.

“Though it is still too early to call, I feel Tusker, AFC Leopards, and KCB have positioned themselves better for this season’s title,” Okwemba continued.

Article continues below

“But I will strongly consider them as favourites if only they maintain their form until their first five matches into the second leg. There are debates Gor Mahia have always been assisted to win the league but I think they deservedly won them due to the quality they had."

Gor Mahia are currently lying eight on the 18-team table with 19 points from 13 matches, 16 fewer table-toppers Tusker, who have 35 points, though K’Ogalo have played two matches less.

KCB are second on 29 points from 14 matches while AFC Leopards are third on 28 points from 13 matches.