Okwemba: I ditched Posta Rangers to save AFC Leopards from relegation

The Ingwe legend on why he left the high flying Mailmen for struggling Ingwe back in 2011

AFC legend Charles Okwemba has revealed he had to quit Posta in 2011 to come and help the club from getting relegated.

During the time, the Mailmen were doing well in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) and at some point, they were leading. However, the 40-year-old could not stomach the fact his favourite team was struggling to get results and were not in a good position.

"I was an employee of Posta and playing for Rangers FC but I would go watch Ingwe matches when the guys were losing almost every match," Okwemba told Goal on Monday.

"What hurt me most was seeing players laughing outside with their girlfriends as if nothing has happened. It was clear to me that they did not understand what it meant playing for a team like Leopards."

Okwemba says he had to ditch the Mailmen to go and help the 13-time league champions from the red zone.

"Despite having a good season at Rangers, I could not stomach the pain of seeing Ingwe struggling to get results. I made a tough decision to ditching my team to go and salvage Leopards and went on to advise the management of players who did not have a genuine love for the club.

"It turned out to be a good season as we finished in the fifth position and I managed to finish second in the Most Valuable Player Award and Midfielder of the Year Award respectively behind eventual winner Kevin Kimani who was playing for ."

The midfielder went on to help the team win the FKF twice.