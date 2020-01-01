Okwemba explains why no team can stop Gor Mahia

The former player states K'Ogalo are the best domestic side and look destined to bag another league title

AFC legend Charles Okwemba believes there is no team capable of stopping in the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

The 18-time league champions are currently top of the table with 41 points from 17 games played.

The leaders look unstoppable despite their financial struggles since the start of the season. It is for this reason the former international believes they will go all the way once again.

"[Gor Mahia] are doing something right consistently, and it explains why they are getting positive results consistently," Okwemba told Goal on Saturday.

"They are also benefitting from other clubs' incompetence and are maintaining their consistency. As it is, K'Ogalo seem to be on the driving seat, no team will stop them this season."

Okwemba has also criticised for letting experienced midfielder Humphrey Mieno join Oman side Al Ittihad.

"[Mieno] had brought much-needed stability in the Tusker midfield and he could have helped them do well. The team has improved, but letting him leave at this crucial time might come back to haunt them," he concluded.

K'Ogalo will be playing in their next assignment on Sunday at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.