Okwemba explains why Isuza has had no immediate impact at Wazito FC

The midfielder ditched the 13-time champions in January after going for months without pay

AFC legend Charles Okwemba believes Whyvonne Isuza has not yet found his footing at Wazito FC.

The international ditched the 13-time league champions for Wazito in January over a breach of contract owing to the club's financial struggles.

At Ingwe, Isuza was a key player and it was hard to imagine the team without his services.

"Isuza is a quality player and we know what he is capable of when at his best," Okwemba told Goal on Saturday.

"At Leopards, he literally ran the show and was involved in a big number of the goals the club scored.

"At Wazito, we have not seen much of him because maybe he is adapting and adjusting to their style of play and also the environment. Sometimes it takes time."

The 40-year-old is, however, confident the player will eventually regain his best form and will also be vital for the Kenyan national team.

"Isuza is talented and will undoubtedly improve and show what he is made of," he added.

"He is a good player who will help Kenya as well and I believe he will help the national team perform well in international assignments."

Isuza joined Wazito in January after three years at Leopards.