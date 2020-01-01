Okwemba: Despite big-name signings, no guarantees Sofapaka FC will perform

The AFC Leopards legend believes it might take time before new players gel at Batoto ba Mungu

Charles Okwemba has stated FC have no guarantees of performing well despite bringing in big names for the 2020/21 season.

Batoto ba Mungu have so far completed the signing of Lawrence Juma from , former defender Michael Kibwage, veteran striker Paul Kiongera, Former APR Rwanda captain Isaac Mitima, Nigerian Michael Karamor, Michael Bodo, Roy Okal, and Kevin Omondi.

"Sofapaka have made good signings, interesting ones for that matter," Okwemba told Goal on Saturday.

More teams

"But, it will not be a guarantee that they will hit the ground running instantly, or whether they will challenge for top-honours. Sometimes football is unpredictable and you may think you are predictable but end up struggling.

"Having stars does not guarantee immediate success.

"However, to be honest, they have done well in the transfer window."

The AFC legend has also stated Batoto ba Mungu will be a force to reckon with if new players manage to gel.

"Signing those players is a strong message from the 2009 league champions," Okwemba continued.

"It shows their intent; they are ready to challenge for the league title and in case the signed players click, they will make Sofapaka a very strong candidate for the title."

The former midfielder has compared the current squad with the one that won the league in 2009.

"Other teams in the league should be wary of Sofapaka, that is if everything goes according to plan," Okwemba added.

"It reminds me when they won the league in their debut season, every department had good players who were determined to take the team forward.

"The current crop of players are more or less the same as that squad about 10 years ago. The only difference is that this is a new team and it needs time to gel."

Article continues below

The 2008 National Super League (NSL) champions will be up against Gor Mahia on December 9 and it would be an opportunity for them to halt what has become a poor record against the champions.

In 2019, Sofapaka wasted a clear opportunity that could have propelled them to a second league trophy when they went down 2-0 in Kisumu. They were second on the table at the time and a win would have delayed Gor Mahia’s charge towards the title, thereby increasing their chances of becoming champions once more.

The Nairobi-based club will start their campaign in the new season against KCB on November 21.