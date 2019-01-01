Okwemba challenges AFC Leopards to rise above financial problems

The former international midfielder believes Ingwe players should put aside their challenges and give their best for the club

Former AFC midfielder Charles Okwemba has challenged Ingwe's players to play for the badge.

The 13-time league champions are currently facing tough financial times following the exit of their sponsors SportPesa, and have not paid their players and technical bench their salaries. Okwemba admits it is a tough situation for all, but still believes the players can give their best for the club.

"Playing for Leopards is a privilege and players should give absolutely everything for the badge," Okwemba told Goal on Thursday.

"There are challenges for sure, but the careers are the most important. What you do on the pitch today will be remembered for a longer period than the problems faced. I played for a whole season without salary and my performance never dropped.

"All the players should develop unmatched mental strength which will help them keep great performances," Okwemba continued.

However, the former international states players should be paid for the job done, but when the situation is tough they should understand as well.

"I do not advocate for players not to be paid because they have bills to take care of as well as their families. All I am saying is that when the situation is tough, they should rise above the challenges and perform well," Okwemba concluded.

AFC Leopards are currently third on the log and will play in their next league outing.