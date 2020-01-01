Okwemba: AFC Leopards legend urges Kenyans to rally behind Gor Mahia against APR

The 41-year-old believes K'Ogalo are representing the country and their success will be beneficial to all

AFC legend Charles Okwemba has urged all football-loving fans in to rally behind as they take on APR of Rwanda in the second leg of the first preliminary round of the Caf .

K'Ogalo will be hosting the Rwandan champions at Nyayo Stadium on Saturday from 4 pm (EAT) hoping to overturn a 2-1 loss suffered in the first leg. Niyonzima Seif and an own goal by Andrew Juma gave the hosts victory while the only goal for the Green Army was scored by Kenneth Muguna.

The former Ingwe midfielder believes rivalries should be put aside since it is not only Gor Mahia who will benefit.

"This is a big match not only for Gor Mahia but in Kenya as a whole," Okwemba told Goal on Saturday.

"We might not be in the stadium cheering them but we should send positive messages to motivate the players. Remember, they are going to represent the country and if they advance and do well in the competition, Kenya will benefit.

"Let us put our rivalry apart and support Gor Mahia in this competition."

The 41-year-old is optimistic K'Ogalo can get the needed result to advance to the next round of the annual competition.

"An early goal will be key for the team, it will give them motivation and put the visitors under pressure," Okwemba continued.

"The goal they scored in the 2-1 loss is vital because it gives the team an advantage. A 1-0 win will work; it does not mean they should score and defend, but they can push and get more.

"Gor Mahia have players who can help the team get a win to make it to the next stage."

Meanwhile, stand-in coach Sammy Omollo could not hide his excitement after Benson Omalla joined the team after serving the Kenya U20 team in the recently concluded Cecafa U20 championship.

"I think Benson [Omalla] coming in will give us a lot of options especially in the attacking area because he is a very good player, a very good finisher and that is one player we missed when we played in Rwanda," Omollo told reporters at Nyayo Stadium.

"So I have a strong belief that the chances that will come tomorrow [Saturday], the boy [Omalla] is going to use them, so we are really relying on him for the goals and I know he will deliver. He will give us what we missed in Kigali."