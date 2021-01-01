Okwemba: AFC Leopards legend opines why Gor Mahia will struggle to retain league title

The club legend has, however, stated things might change in favour of the reigning champions in the second round of matches

AFC Leopards legend Charles Okwemba believes Gor Mahia will struggle to retain their Football Kenya Federation Premier League title this season.

On Sunday, David Simiyu and Victor Omondi scored the two goals that condemned the Green Army to another league loss, complicating their chances of winning the league title again/.

It was the fifth loss for the Nairobi-based side who have played 11 matches in the ongoing campaign.

The former Kenya midfielder insists even the reigning champions are aware of their situation this season.

"It is so unlike Gor Mahia to lose five out of the 11 games they have played," Okwemba told Goal on Monday.

"They are really doing bad and will struggle to retain their crown. Even the players and the entire K'Ogalo team are aware they are not good this season. Getting positive results consistently is becoming a tall order.

"This has been partly contributed by the quality of players they signed. You cannot bring in an average player and expect to perform. Others were signed and released even without making their debut; what does that show you?

However, the 41-year-old has warned against writing the team completely off, saying in football things change quite fast.

"We are just about to end the first round of matches, we still have the second round coming up and Gor Mahia have six matches in hand," Okwemba continued.

"Football is crazy, anything can happen; they might surprise many by coming back stronger and offering a stiff challenge and who knows, they might go all the way to the top.

"But it will not be easy for them owing to the facts I have already mentioned."

In the game played on Sunday at Kasarani Stadium, Simiyu gave KCB the opener in the 75th minute when he managed to beat Harun Shakava and slotted home past Oluoch.

Matters were complicated for Gor Mahia when Oluoch fouled Victor Omondi, though replays suggested otherwise, resulting in a penalty for the Bankers in the 85th minute.

Omondi took the penalty and sent the K'Ogalo goalkeeper the wrong way to extend their lead at Kasarani.