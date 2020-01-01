Okwemba: AFC Leopards legend explains why Zambia should not complain over denied goal

Chipolopolo defeated Malawi 1-0 before falling 2-1 the Harambee Stars and bounced back with a win over Bafana Bafana by the same margin

Charles Okwemba has stated Zambia should stop complaining about the goal they were denied against , insisting those are things that happen in football.

The 25-year-old FC Masr winger Cliff Nyakeya inspired the Harambee Stars past Zambia's Chipolopolo in an international game staged at Nyayo Stadium, Nairobi on Saturday.

The winger forced Tandi Mwape to turn the ball into his own net before scoring a second with a fierce strike from 16 yards.

More teams

Emmanuel Chabula scored a consolation for the visitors and they felt it could have ended 2-2, but Anthony Akumu's header, which could have resulted in an own goal, was wrongly judged not to have crossed the line.

Zambia coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic was also not amused and went on to state it was an intentional mistake by the assistant referee.

"In football, these things do happen and nothing will change it," the AFC legend told Goal on Wednesday.

"Even with VAR, we have seen controversial decisions; actually they make football more interesting.

"So Zambia should just accept and move on, as far as the world is concerned, Kenya won the game 2-1, it did not end in a draw."

The former midfielder has also explained the impact Kenya's win over Chipolopolo will have on forthcoming assignments.

"The qualifiers are coming in November," Okwemba added.

"Kenya players will be coming into the assignments full of confidence and motivation after the Zambia win. We all know Chipolopolo are a good side, and the win came at the right time."

The Francis Kimanzi charges used the friendly to gauge their fitness as they have an Africa Cup of Nations double-header coming up in November against Comoros.

Article continues below

Kenya started their campaign for the 2021 Afcon with an impressive 1-1 draw away to . They followed it up with another draw, by the same margin, in Nairobi against Togo.

In Group G, Comoros, who started their campaign with a 1-0 win against Togo before settling for a goalless draw against the Pharaohs, lead with four points.

Zambia, who bounced back from Kenya defeat to defeat Bafana Bafana of 2-1, will play Botswana in the Afcon qualifier scheduled for November.