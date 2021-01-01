Okwemba: AFC Leopards legend believes FKF Premier League race is still open

The former midfielder believes teams targeting the title should take advantage of the situation when playing easy games to avoid losing out in the end

AFC Leopards legend Charles Okwemba believes the weekend Football Kenya Premier League results prove the league race is still open and can be won by any of the top 10 teams.

Leaders Tusker FC, second-placed KCB, and Ingwe dropped points in their assignments, with reigning champions Gor Mahia winning on Monday away to Bidco United.

The former Harambee Star believes the league leaders are not taking their chances and it might come back to haunt them in the long run.

"The league is becoming tough with each matchday and this is the time when some teams gain ground and others lose it," Okwemba told Goal on Tuesday.

"We saw top teams dropping points last weekend in matches we had expected them to win. In the league, a seemingly small mistake can cost you the title. From the results posted, I believe the title race is still open and the top 10 teams have a chance of winning it.

"We are barely into the second round and to be honest, we will see interesting results."

The 41-year-old went on to explain why it is important for teams to take their chances early.

"It will reach a point where teams will be fighting relegation and it will not be easy to get a point from them," Okwemba continued.

"Other teams will also be aiming at achieving their objects and the coaches will be doing everything possible to ensure the players get results on the pitch. With a good gap at the top chances of winning the league will be high, but if it is not, then it will be tough."

Meanwhile, K'Ogalo bounced back from a goal down to win 3-1 and claim maximum points against the league debutants.

Clifton Miheso, Wilson Silva, and Kenneth Muguna scored the vital goals for the champions after Bidco United had taken an early first-half lead through Peter Nzuki's effort.

It was the result that took Gor Mahia to the seventh position with 22 points from 14 matches. After the loss, the Thika-based charges dropped to ninth on the table with 21 points from the 16 matches they have played.