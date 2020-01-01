Okumu pens emotional message to Nairobi City Stars after Wazito FC move

The young defender has praised Simba wa Nairobi for building his career and promised to do well in his new challenge

Kevin Okumu has bid farewell to Nairobi City Stars in an emotional message after signing for Wazito FC.

The young defender, who was also a target for Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions , ended his four-year stay with Simba wa Nairobi to sign for Wazito on a two-year contract.

Okumu joined City Stars in 2016 from Young Rovers and endured relegation in his first season in the top-flight.

However, despite the team being relegated, Okumu stayed with the club and helped guide them back to the top-flight as they were promoted at the end of the 2019-20 season when Football Federation (FKF) moved to finalise the league season owing to the effects caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Though the club was keen to extend his contract which had lapsed on July 2020, Okumu opted for another challenge and landed at Wazito.

“They were four good wonderful years,” Okumu said as quoted by City Stars’ official website. “In June 2016 when I received an offer from Nairobi City Stars, I was convinced that this was where I had to play,

“Today I am certain it was the best of decisions. There were so many happy times, some sad and it was always very intense.

“I learnt a lot about myself. I developed a great deal, becoming a better player and a better person. With each training session, with each game, with every minute spent in the dressing room, I was always learning.”

Okumu’s statement continued: “The time has now come to move on. I am certainly going to miss my teammates. I will miss all the staff at the club who’ve always treated me like a son and I will miss the fans.

“I leave with my head held high, safe in the knowledge that I won things here, and always did my best in a Nairobi City Stars shirt!

“My heartfelt thanks go out to all of you and God bless you!”

City Stars CEO Patrick Korir said on the exit of the player: “He served us and we as City Stars wish the very best in his future endeavors.

“Simba wa Nairobi’s blessings are with him.”

Ouma becomes the second player to leave City Stars this window after goalkeeper Levis Opiyo signed for Gor Mahia.