Okumu not salivating to captain Harambee Stars but help the team

The towering defender reveals his intention is not to wear the armband for the national team but to help the side perform well

international Joseph Okumu has explained he is not focused on taking the Harambee Stars armband from Victor Wanyama.

The towering defender, who has so far managed nine appearances, has been touted by many as the best replacement for Wanyama when he decides to quit playing for the Kenyan national team.

Okumu has the experience to captain the team having led Kenya’s U23 side and also Sugar, where he started his playing career in the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

However, Okumu has now clarified his intention, saying he does not want to take away the armband from the former Hotspur midfielder but to always help Harambee Stars perform well in matches.

“My main focus is not to have the armband but just represent the nation to the best of my ability,” Okumu is quoted by Standard Sports.

“However, if an opportunity arises for me to lead the team then why not? But it will not be new to me because I had the same role at the U23 team.”

Okumu, who currently turns out for IF Elfsborg in , was among the players who shone for Kenya as they took part in the 2019 finals held in .

Meanwhile, Okumu was in action for IF Elfsborg as they restarted the Sweden top-tier with a 1-0 win against IFK Goteborg and was also involved in a 2-2 draw against visiting Hammarby.

“It feels amazing to have started the season with a win. The team is in good spirits and we are working on getting the maximum points in our next match [Helsingborg],” Okumu explained on getting playing time in the Swedish league.

“But I expect to get as many playing minutes as possible and help the club achieve its goals as I develop myself too.”

On whether he has coped well in Sweden, Okumu said: “I have adapted to life here and I’m having a decent time despite the issues to deal with Covid-19. I have also had a good relationship with club manager Bo Jimmy Thelin and he is an amazing coach to work with.”

Okumu started his career with Green Commandoes, then joined KPL side Chemelil Sugar where he left to sign for in , and after that, he played for AFC Ann Arbor and Real Monarchs FC, both in the USA, before he sealed the transfer to Elfsborg in 2019.