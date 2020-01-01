Okumu: Kenya defender on facing Mane and Mahrez in Afcon experience

The 23-year-old put in an impressive performance in Africa's elite competition despite receiving a last-minute call

defender Joseph Okumu has revealed it was a surprise to be included in the Harambee Stars first team during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations held in .

The 23-year-old put on a starring performance for the then Sebastien Migne-led side and played all three matches against , and . Goal understands Brian Mandela and Joash Onyango were the preferred partnership in central defence but injuries ruled them out.

"It was a surprise for me, I did not expect to be in the first 11 for the tournament," Okumu told Goal on Saturday.

"We had players like Calabar [David Owino] who is more experienced than me and I expected him to maybe partner Musa [Mohammed], but the coach decided to field me. It was a baptism of fire, but it was a good opportunity for me to show my potential.

"It was a good experience considering I had not taken part in the qualifiers. Remember the last time I had featured for Kenya was in 2016 against Sudan; I did not expect to be involved. It was crazy, but I had to step up."

The If Elfsborg centre-back has also revealed the feeling of playing against the best in the world on an African stage.

"Anytime I get on the pitch, the pressure I have is to give my best, not to focus much on my opponent.

"Despite facing the likes of [Sadio] Mane, Riyad Mahrez, I aimed to give my best and ensure I perform better."

Being a youngster, the former Sugar player has also shed light on players he was looking up to in the national team.

"Brian Mandela and David Owino always stand out for me, they are naturally hard workers," Okumu states.

"They have also taken their time to guide me and advise me on what to do to be successful. I remain indebted to them and will like to emulate them as well. Their consistency is amazing, they are also disciplined and ready to give their best when given a chance."

The lanky striker has also stated the partnership of Brazilians Thiago Silva and David Luiz remain the best and he always watches how they play to learn.