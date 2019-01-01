Okumu: IF Elfsborg sign Harambee Stars defender from Real Monarchs

The Kenyan international defender gets a new home after agreeing to leave the USA for the Swedish top-flight

Harambee Stars defender Joseph Okumu has signed for Swedish Allsvenskan side IF Elfsborg.

The towering Okumu featured for during the 2019 held in , where the team failed to make it past the Group Stage after losing to and .

According to a source close to the player, Okumu will be unveiled on Wednesday having agreed on personal terms with the Swedish outfit.

[Okumu] arrived three days ago in and has already passed his medical and also agreed personal terms,” the source told Goal.

“He will be unveiled on Wednesday to the media.”

The former Sugar defender will join Elfsborg from Real Monarchs SLC in the USA.

In the 2017 season, Okumu, 22, spent the season with National Premier Soccer League side AFC Ann Arbor, where he helped his side to a second consecutive Great Lakes Conference Championship before leading his team to the 2018 NPSL National semi-finals.

IF Elfsborg is a professional club based in Boras, Sweden, and is affiliated with the Vastergotlands Fotbollforbund and have spent most of their history in the top tier of Swedish football.

Their home ground is the Boras Arena, where they have played since April 17, 2005, and was founded in 1904 by a group of 19 teenagers.

Elfsborg have regularly participated in the qualifiers for Uefa , and won the 2008 Uefa Intertoto Cup.