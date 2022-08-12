The Harambee Star has been a consistent figure for the Belgian side and reportedly attracted top teams in Europe

Kenya defender Joseph Okumu has hinted he is happy at KAA Gent and quashed the rumours surrounding his future.

The towering centre-back had an impressive 2021/22 campaign with the Belgian outfit and was linked with a move to some of Europe's top leagues.

However, ahead of the league game against KV Oostende on Friday, the 25-year-old stated if there is anything serious then he would share the information

"At the moment that is not an issue. I am here at Ghent and I like being here," the versatile Harambee Star said as quoted by the club's official website.

"I focus on what I have to do and that is play football. If there is anything that catches my attention, I shall hear it."

On Friday, the East African is expected to marshal the Buffalos defence in a tricky away fixture against the Kustboys. Just like any other defender, the former IF Elfsborg player is keen on helping his side keep a clean sheet.

"Oostende have an advantage because they play at home, but with our qualities, we should be able to win," Okumu continued.

"Last season consistency was one of my most important qualities. I want to keep it that way and even try to improve.

"In the past games we couldn't keep a clean sheet, but we are working on that. In the back, we want to be as strong as we were in the second part of last season. So I'm happy that Jordan [Torunarigha] is there again.

"We now have more options in the back and that is important not only for the coach but for all of us."

Currently, Gent are placed sixth on the table with five points after three matches where they have managed a single win and two draws.

Friday's opponents are just a position higher with six points after two wins and a loss.