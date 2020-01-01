Oktay misses Gor Mahia and warns them to keep best players

The former K’Ogalo tactician reveals his best moments while at the club and sends a strong message to the officials

Former coach Hassan Oktay has stated he misses eating fresh fish from Lake Victoria.

The Kenyan champions have been hit hard in this transfer window as they have already lost a number of top players among them defender Joash Onyango who signed for Simba of , keeper David Mapigano who joined Azam FC, Boniface Omondi to Wazito FC and Dickson Ambundo to Dodoma Jiji.

On top of that, the club is on the verge of losing more players among them striker Nicholas Kipkirui, captain Kenneth Muguna, defenders Philemon Otieno and Charles Momanyi and Jackson Owusu, who left to his native a week ago.

All this is happening as the club prepares for the new season where apart from defending the Kenyan Premier League ( ), they will also represent the country in the Caf .

Oktay, who became the first-ever coach to guide the club to the group stage of the Confederation Cup, has now told Goal he is saddened with the happenings at the club and called on the management to try and keep the best players for a good campaign.

“If they don’t pay the players on time and they give the promise to the players about the bonuses and if they don’t give the money, that is wrong,” Oktay told Goal from his base in Britain.

“One thing I know, the structures at the club are not good there, they will continue to lose key players if they don’t change their managerial style, they have to keep their best players if they want to have a good campaign in the new season.”

The 47-year-old further remembered some of the things he missed in after leaving the record KPL champions.

“I miss Ugali,” Oktay said. “I also miss fresh fish from the lake, I also miss Gor Mahia fans and Kenyans in general, they are all good people and I am sure one day I will come back.”

Oktay further confirmed he will be available to handle the national team Harambee Stars if the opportunity offers itself.

“I will gladly take up the role of coaching Kenya, they are a great country with potential players, if given the chance, then I can even take them to the World Cup.”

Oktay was appointed Gor Mahia's head coach in December 2018 to succeed Dylan Kerr but quit after one season and left the giants for personal reasons after helping the team win the league and reach the Confederation Cup quarter-finals.