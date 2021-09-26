Okoye leaks four goals as Sparta Rotterdam fumble against Kallon’s SC Cambuur

The Super Eagles goalkeeper was beaten four times as the Castle Lords got battered at home by the Yellow-Blues

Nigeria international Maduka Okoye conceded four goals as Sparta Rotterdam bowed 4-0 to SC Cambuur in Sunday’s Eredivisie encounter.

Fuelled by a second-half double from Issa Kallon, the Castle Lords were humbled in their own backyard.

Henk Fraser’s men came into the game with the ambition of extending their unbeaten run to four, but the visitors had other ideas.

In a game characterised by several misses, it was Cambuur that took the lead in the 36th through Sierra Leone prospect Alex Bangura who controlled a lob from compatriot Kallon.

Despite the hosts’ quest to restore parity, they went into the half-time break with a goal deficit.

The Yellow Blues doubled their advantage three minutes after the hour mark through Kallon – who slotted the ball past Okoye – having been teed up by Marco Tol.

Eleven minutes later, the 25-year-old completed his double after benefitting from a shambolic defending by Fraser’s side.

Not willing to go down without a fight, Cambuur tried all they could to reduce their deficit, however, that ambitions vanished into thin air as Aaron Meijers was given his marching orders in the 88th minute by referee Martin Van den Kerkhof for serious foul play.

A minute earlier, Okoye was cautioned for unsporting behaviour. Even with all three points guaranteed, Cambuur added the fourth through Tom Boere in the closing minutes.

Following his latest performance, the Nigeria international goalkeeper has now conceded six goals in his last three matches across all competitions.

Netherlands youth international Emanuel Emegha was in action from start to finish for Rotterdam but could not find the net. Born in the Hague to a Togolese father and Nigerian mother, the 18-year-old remains eligible to represent the Super Eagles in future.

On the other hand, Congolese defender David Sambissa was introduced for Tol in the 77th minute – the same time Bangura was subbed off for Jhondly van der Meer.

Following this loss, Sparta Rotterdam occupy the 13th position having garnered six points from seven matches. They will be hoping to bounce back to winning ways against PSV on October 3.

Elsewhere, seventh-placed Cambuur welcome AZ Alkmaar to the Cambuurstadion on the same day.