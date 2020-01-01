Okoth: Why Sofapaka midfielder Asieche's the best midfielder in KPL

The forward has explained the impact his skipper has in the team and why he is the top player in his role

forward Ronald Okoth believes Elly Asieche is the best midfielder he has ever played with and is currently the best locally.

The veteran attacker has played for Congo United, and and is an important piece of John Baraza's side. The 31-year-old reveals why the midfielder ranks top, compared to others.

"Asieche is a leader in the field and makes it very easy for forwards," Okoth told Goal on Monday.

"His passes are top and always creates scoring chances for us; he has the natural technical ability to change the game. When he is not in the field, his contribution is missed. He tops the list of the best midfielders we have locally."

The attacker has also opined on the best coach he has worked with during his decade in top-flight football.

"The late Omino [Henry] and my current coach [Baraza] are the best tacticians to have worked with. Very patient, understanding and always seeking to unleash the best from the players they work with."

Currently, the Kenyan Premier League ( ) is suspended owing to Covid-19.